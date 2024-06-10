Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 513,603 Shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,819,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513,603 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 15.59% of Quantum worth $5,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Quantum by 151.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 64,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Quantum in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Quantum Stock Performance

Quantum stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,752. The company has a market capitalization of $42.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.62. Quantum Co. has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.

