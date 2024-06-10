New Gold (NGD) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

New Gold (NYSE: NGD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/3/2024 – New Gold was upgraded by analysts at Cibc World Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/3/2024 – New Gold was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $2.10.

5/31/2024 – New Gold is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

5/31/2024 – New Gold was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/21/2024 – New Gold was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock, up previously from $2.00.

5/21/2024 – New Gold was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/20/2024 – New Gold was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/17/2024 – New Gold was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/9/2024 – New Gold was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/1/2024 – New Gold was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

New Gold Stock Performance

NYSE NGD traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,938,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,609,951. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.48. New Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of New Gold

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 27.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 180,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 39,340 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in New Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Herr Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in New Gold by 25.3% in the first quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 3,710,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in New Gold by 198.7% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 247,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 164,664 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in New Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. 42.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

