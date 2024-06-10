Newlands Management Operations LLC Increases Stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Newlands Management Operations LLC lifted its holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares during the quarter. GitLab accounts for approximately 0.0% of Newlands Management Operations LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Newlands Management Operations LLC’s holdings in GitLab were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GitLab in the third quarter worth $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,971,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,467. GitLab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.19 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 0.44.

In related news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $57,029.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,273.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $57,029.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,273.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $12,325,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 433,383 shares of company stock valued at $23,632,528. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on GTLB shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on GitLab in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Citic Securities began coverage on GitLab in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on GitLab from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on GitLab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised GitLab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.70.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

