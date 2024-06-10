Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) is Cheviot Value Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Newmont comprises about 3.1% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $14,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 71,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 279,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,559,000 after purchasing an additional 107,567 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 71,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 100,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 34,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,070,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Argus cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.36.

Shares of Newmont stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.07. 2,678,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,368,093. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average is $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of -15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.52.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

