Newmont (TSE:NGT) Price Target Increased to C$68.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.50% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, National Bank Financial cut Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Newmont
Newmont Price Performance
Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.59 billion. Newmont had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 20.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont will post 4.5226562 EPS for the current year.
Newmont Company Profile
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Newmont
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Autodesk Raises Guidance After Clearing Audit Investigation
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Lyft Stock Gap and Craps on Bold 2027 Guidance at Investor Day
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- How HP Stock Could Bring Double-Digit Upside for Buffett
Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.