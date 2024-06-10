Newmont (TSE:NGT) Price Target Increased to C$68.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Newmont Price Performance

Newmont stock traded up C$0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$56.43. The company had a trading volume of 60,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,016. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$55.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$51.31. Newmont has a 1 year low of C$39.96 and a 1 year high of C$60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$64.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.49.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.59 billion. Newmont had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 20.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont will post 4.5226562 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

