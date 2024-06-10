Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Shares Gap Up to $55.65

Shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $55.65, but opened at $57.86. Nextracker shares last traded at $56.99, with a volume of 793,458 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NXT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Nextracker from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nextracker from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Nextracker from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nextracker in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Nextracker from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nextracker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.52.

Nextracker Stock Up 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 2.65.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.38. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $736.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.03 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nextracker

In other Nextracker news, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $111,554.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,248.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $532,847.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at $763,463.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $111,554.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,460 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nextracker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nextracker by 0.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 80,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nextracker by 9.3% during the first quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

