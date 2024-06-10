NFT Achieves Market Cap of $683,556.13 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 9th. One NFT token can now be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. NFT has a total market cap of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00010238 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00010649 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69,655.02 or 1.00008084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00012365 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001053 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.90 or 0.00094612 BTC.

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

