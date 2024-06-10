NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Receives $35.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.56.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Compass Point upped their price objective on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NMI from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

In other news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $33,454.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,909 shares in the company, valued at $985,624.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $33,454.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,909 shares in the company, valued at $985,624.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Nicholas Daniel Realmuto sold 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $37,757.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,455 shares in the company, valued at $316,054.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,169 shares of company stock worth $579,016 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NMI during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NMI during the first quarter worth about $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in NMI by 24,500.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in NMI during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in NMI by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $32.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NMI has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $34.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $156.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.76 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 56.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NMI will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

