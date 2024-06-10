Nomura Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Nomura Holdings Inc. cut its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250,109 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $22,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTES. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $59,354,000. Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at $164,307,000. Seldon Capital LP acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at $3,858,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in NetEase by 483.8% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 68,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after buying an additional 56,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Stock Performance

Shares of NetEase stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $94.16. 435,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,299. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.30 and a 1-year high of $118.89. The firm has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.05.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 24.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NTES shares. StockNews.com cut shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark increased their price target on NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.71.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

