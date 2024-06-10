Nomura Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 415,701 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.90% of PROS worth $16,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,334 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of PROS by 116.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 804,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,836,000 after acquiring an additional 431,793 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PROS during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,405,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,436,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of PROS by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,814,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,171,000 after purchasing an additional 287,338 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $186,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,015,886.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $186,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,015,886.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $67,086.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at $413,102.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

NYSE:PRO traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.61. 104,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,432. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 1.24. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $40.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.78 and its 200-day moving average is $35.05.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $80.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.84 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

