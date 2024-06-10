NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) PT Lowered to $43.00 at Ascendiant Capital Markets

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ NRXP opened at $3.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.83. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $7.33.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NRx Pharmaceuticals will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NRXP Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 642,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned approximately 0.75% of NRx Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned FDA-designated breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of severe bipolar depression with acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

