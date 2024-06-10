Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.04 and last traded at $15.07. 12,452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 919,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average of $11.70.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.04. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.08% and a negative net margin of 178.93%. The company had revenue of $16.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Nurix Therapeutics

In related news, insider Christine Ring sold 1,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $27,147.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,838 shares in the company, valued at $337,444.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $44,892.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,712.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine Ring sold 1,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $27,147.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,444.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,889 shares of company stock valued at $119,704. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 14.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the period.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.