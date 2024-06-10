Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Sets New 52-Week High at $79.15

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $79.15 and last traded at $79.09, with a volume of 67570 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.74.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NULG. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,306,000. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,499,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,675,000 after acquiring an additional 110,463 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 710.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 87,065 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 670.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 71,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 61,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,142.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 43,158 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

