Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.39

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.39 and last traded at $39.22, with a volume of 93739 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.13.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,762,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 36.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 24,861 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $1,856,000. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,599,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,510,000 after acquiring an additional 23,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $208,000.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.