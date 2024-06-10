Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.39

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.39 and last traded at $39.22, with a volume of 93739 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.13.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,762,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 36.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 24,861 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $1,856,000. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,599,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,510,000 after acquiring an additional 23,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $208,000.
About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF
The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Our Comprehensive Risk Tolerance Assessment
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Autodesk Raises Guidance After Clearing Audit Investigation
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Lyft Stock Gap and Craps on Bold 2027 Guidance at Investor Day
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.