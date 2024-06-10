NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 473 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the third quarter worth about $209,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 75.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 56 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 6.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,332,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 3.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,670.42, for a total value of $2,301,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,661,081.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,600 shares of company stock worth $12,233,609 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Price Performance

NVR stock traded up $33.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7,531.53. 8,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,841. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7,654.47 and its 200 day moving average is $7,352.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 3.97. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5,210.49 and a 12-month high of $8,211.40.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $99.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. UBS Group upped their target price on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

