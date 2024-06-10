Oasis Network Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 9th. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $792.46 million and approximately $38.26 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.10483304 USD and is down -2.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $20,567,386.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

