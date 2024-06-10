Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,995,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $357,977,000 after buying an additional 1,088,052 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,665,494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $302,697,000 after purchasing an additional 125,927 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,699,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,910,000 after purchasing an additional 82,360 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,340,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $139,749,000 after purchasing an additional 797,894 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 600.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,242,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 524,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $31,329,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,542,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,850,412,463. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.73 on Monday, hitting $60.21. 5,943,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,960,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $71.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.59.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.94.

Read Our Latest Report on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.