Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT Raised to $89.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OLLI. Loop Capital raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $83.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $91.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $508.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.49 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $129,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $129,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry Kraus sold 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $231,312.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,055 shares of company stock worth $4,083,045. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 194.3% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth $48,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

