Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) CEO Sells $45,900.60 in Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) CEO Noah H. Glass sold 10,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $45,900.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

OLO Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of OLO stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.50. 1,468,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,902. Olo Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $8.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $722.34 million, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.27.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.22 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of OLO from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OLO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in OLO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new position in OLO during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in OLO by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

