OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OPAL. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of OPAL Fuels from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of OPAL Fuels from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on OPAL Fuels from $5.80 to $5.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on OPAL Fuels from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OPAL Fuels has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPAL opened at $4.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $791.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.01. OPAL Fuels has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $8.46.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $64.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.18 million. OPAL Fuels had a net margin of 9.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that OPAL Fuels will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other OPAL Fuels news, Director Scott V. Dols bought 11,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $56,631.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,204.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Anthony Falbo sold 9,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $47,046.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott V. Dols purchased 11,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $56,631.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,823 shares in the company, valued at $176,204.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 84.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPAL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in OPAL Fuels in the third quarter valued at about $7,816,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in OPAL Fuels by 27.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP raised its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 313,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

