Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Sold by Sirios Capital Management L P

Sirios Capital Management L P cut its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Option Care Health during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 24,625.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 5,796.7% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 24,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health Price Performance

Option Care Health stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.72. 818,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,092. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.48. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.17 and a 1-year high of $35.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 18.92%. Option Care Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Option Care Health

Option Care Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.