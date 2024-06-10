Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. William Blair raised shares of Oracle from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $130.76.

Get Oracle alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $125.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $132.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.53. The company has a market cap of $346.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150 in the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in Oracle by 298.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.