Orchid Price Tops $0.0932 on Top Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Orchid has a market capitalization of $91.30 million and approximately $5.90 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can now be purchased for about $0.0932 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00010280 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00010623 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69,960.59 or 0.99990260 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00012278 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001040 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.72 or 0.00093927 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

