O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,044 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $24,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 50.7% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.8% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $6.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $972.20. 109,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,696. The company has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,035.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,027.47. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ORLY. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,123.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.