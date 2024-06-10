Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Receives $18.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

OFIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm raised Orthofix Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Orthofix Medical stock opened at $13.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $503.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.57. Orthofix Medical has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $21.60.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.41). Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 16.64% and a negative return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $188.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OFIX. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,916,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter worth $1,445,000. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $2,698,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,885 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Orthofix Medical by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

