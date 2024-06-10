Oxen Price Down 38.5% This Week (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0970 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $6.62 million and approximately $21,584.38 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oxen has traded 38.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,558.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.17 or 0.00675925 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $79.69 or 0.00114561 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008369 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00038454 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.92 or 0.00254339 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00053693 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00081222 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 68,242,406 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.