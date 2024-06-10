P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Has $5.87 Million Stock Holdings in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:TRTL)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP cut its stake in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:TRTL – Free Report) by 64.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 552,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000,000 shares during the quarter. TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III comprises approximately 1.4% of P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s holdings in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III were worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Terrapin Asset Management LLC increased its position in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III by 32.3% during the third quarter. Terrapin Asset Management LLC now owns 123,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 30,238 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its position in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 37,993 shares during the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth $986,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth $3,523,000. Finally, Kim LLC increased its position in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Kim LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III Trading Down 0.2 %

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.90. 510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,180. TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.74.

About TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Zephyr Cove, Nevada.

