Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Enzi Wealth

Enzi Wealth decreased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,099 shares during the period. Enzi Wealth’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 60,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 42,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 14,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 120,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

PLTR traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $23.13. The company had a trading volume of 31,434,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,632,000. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day moving average of $20.92. The company has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.43, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $27.50.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.65.

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 10,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $233,737.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 651,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,953,051.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $51,077.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 639,696 shares in the company, valued at $13,625,524.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 10,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $233,737.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,953,051.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,374,894 shares of company stock worth $413,597,314. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

