PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Shares Up 4%

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) shot up 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.86 and last traded at $44.65. 33,688 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 273,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.94.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAR. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Sidoti upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.52.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 17.14% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PAR Technology news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,500 shares of PAR Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $189,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $189,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $35,163.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,977.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAR. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 43.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,530,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,641 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 47.1% in the first quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,191,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,026,000 after acquiring an additional 381,232 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $15,262,000. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the first quarter valued at $10,194,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,108,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,808,000 after acquiring an additional 173,575 shares in the last quarter.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

