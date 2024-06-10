PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $749,561,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 420.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $190,371,000 after buying an additional 2,616,774 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 29.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,916,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,367,000 after buying an additional 1,575,930 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,724,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,882,000 after buying an additional 958,130 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,173,254,000 after buying an additional 873,181 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.64.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.83. 2,426,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,065,686. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $76.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.20. The stock has a market cap of $69.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

