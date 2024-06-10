PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Trading 1.7% Higher

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $146.58 and last traded at $146.37. Approximately 2,208,468 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 8,957,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.90.

PDD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Benchmark increased their price target on PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.81. PDD had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 billion. On average, analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDD. SC US Ttgp LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 1,414.4% in the 3rd quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 48,233,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,242,000 after acquiring an additional 45,048,300 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PDD during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,075,172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDD by 38.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,101,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,645,000 after buying an additional 6,637,418 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 15,755.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,087,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,393,000 after buying an additional 5,055,169 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,668,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501,126 shares during the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

