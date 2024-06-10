Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Receives $81.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.14.
A number of brokerages have commented on PFGC. StockNews.com cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.
Shares of PFGC stock opened at $69.50 on Monday. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $52.92 and a 1-year high of $78.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41.
Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.
