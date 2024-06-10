Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $54.03

Shares of Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.03 and last traded at $53.90, with a volume of 37065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.56.

Pershing Square Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.17.

Pershing Square Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1456 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%.

Pershing Square Company Profile

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

