Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $8.44

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.44, but opened at $8.06. Pharming Group shares last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 523 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Pharming Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $549.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.75 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.98.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.43 million. Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. On average, analysts expect that Pharming Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharming Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

