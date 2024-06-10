Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC) Trading Up 13.2%

Phoenix Copper Limited (LON:PXC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 13.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 25 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 24.90 ($0.32). 1,426,843 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 1,218,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22 ($0.28).

Phoenix Copper Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £36.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2,200.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 16.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 17.05.

About Phoenix Copper

Phoenix Copper Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining activities for precious and base metals primarily in North America. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, lead, tungsten, cobalt, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 80% owned Empire Mine property located in Mackay, Idaho, USA.

