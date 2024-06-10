Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Receives $30.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.92.

A number of research analysts have commented on PHR shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Phreesia from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.16. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 31.87% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The company had revenue of $101.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Phreesia will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Evan Roberts sold 25,962 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $610,626.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 728,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,135,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Evan Roberts sold 25,962 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $610,626.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 728,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,135,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $125,518.38. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 141,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,390.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,776. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 1.0% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 1.9% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

