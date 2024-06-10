Pivotree (CVE:PVT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.30

Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.30 and last traded at C$1.32, with a volume of 2900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered Pivotree from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Paradigm Capital reduced their price target on shares of Pivotree from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Pivotree from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. National Bank Financial cut Pivotree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Pivotree from C$1.50 to C$1.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Get Pivotree alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PVT

Pivotree Price Performance

About Pivotree

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.60. The company has a market cap of C$36.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.26.

(Get Free Report)

Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. The company offers infrastructure deployment, data transaction, subscription license, system and application triage and support, configuration management, and security services, as well as provides web and application hosting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pivotree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.