Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Receives $71.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.86.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Planet Fitness

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Planet Fitness by 247.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Planet Fitness by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Planet Fitness by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLNT opened at $68.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.43. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $44.13 and a fifty-two week high of $75.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.00.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.48 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 13.66% and a negative return on equity of 140.14%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

About Planet Fitness

(Get Free Report

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.