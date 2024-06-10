Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) traded up 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.15. 861,463 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,256,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $4.50 to $3.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.39.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $608.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average is $2.18.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. The company had revenue of $60.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company's platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

Further Reading

