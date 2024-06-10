Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Management Inc. WI

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,226,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,398 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned 4.46% of Plexus worth $132,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at $19,533,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Plexus by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 298,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,251,000 after acquiring an additional 155,447 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Plexus by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,453,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,147,000 after acquiring an additional 47,762 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Plexus by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 29,055 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Plexus by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 198,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,432,000 after acquiring an additional 20,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

PLXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Plexus from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS traded down $1.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.42. 147,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,776. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $87.21 and a 12-month high of $114.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Plexus had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $966.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $75,733.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,070,865.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $75,733.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,070,865.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,810 shares in the company, valued at $11,620,001. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,730 shares of company stock worth $3,559,444. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

