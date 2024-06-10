PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $70.49 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 696,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,029 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.98% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $70,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $663,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,055,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $103.24. The company had a trading volume of 237,114 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.34 and a 200-day moving average of $101.80.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

