PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 11,128 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,128 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $74,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,601,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 263.6% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $303.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,865. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $233.54 and a twelve month high of $304.79.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

