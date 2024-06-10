Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.
Powell Industries Trading Up 0.6 %
Powell Industries stock opened at $159.03 on Thursday. Powell Industries has a 1-year low of $56.05 and a 1-year high of $209.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.88.
Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.86. Powell Industries had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $255.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Powell Industries will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.
Powell Industries Increases Dividend
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.87, for a total value of $4,117,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,668,628 shares in the company, valued at $343,520,446.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Powell Industries news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 20,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.87, for a total transaction of $4,117,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,668,628 shares in the company, valued at $343,520,446.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Birchall sold 1,100 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $220,715.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,442.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,100 shares of company stock worth $5,167,065. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Powell Industries
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POWL. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the first quarter worth $50,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 121.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Invst LLC purchased a new position in Powell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Powell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Powell Industries Company Profile
Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.
