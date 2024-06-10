Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Powell Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

Powell Industries stock opened at $159.03 on Thursday. Powell Industries has a 1-year low of $56.05 and a 1-year high of $209.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.88.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.86. Powell Industries had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $255.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Powell Industries will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This is an increase from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.87, for a total value of $4,117,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,668,628 shares in the company, valued at $343,520,446.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Powell Industries news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 20,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.87, for a total transaction of $4,117,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,668,628 shares in the company, valued at $343,520,446.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Birchall sold 1,100 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $220,715.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,442.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,100 shares of company stock worth $5,167,065. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Powell Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POWL. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the first quarter worth $50,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 121.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Invst LLC purchased a new position in Powell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Powell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

