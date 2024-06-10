Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Director Sells $117,370.16 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) Director Graham Smith sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total transaction of $117,370.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Procore Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

Procore Technologies stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.18. 1,076,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of -69.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.96. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $83.35.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $269.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.13 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. Research analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCOR shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

Institutional Trading of Procore Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Procore Technologies by 6,823.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 26.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 30.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 29.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Articles

