Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
Profire Energy Stock Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ PFIE opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1.63. Profire Energy has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $3.29.
Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million. Profire Energy had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 17.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Profire Energy will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Profire Energy Company Profile
Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, engages in the engineering and design of burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Profire Energy
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.