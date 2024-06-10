Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Profire Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ PFIE opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1.63. Profire Energy has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $3.29.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million. Profire Energy had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 17.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Profire Energy will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Profire Energy Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 343.4% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 57,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 44,479 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, engages in the engineering and design of burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry.

