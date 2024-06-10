ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) Holdings Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSM. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 1st quarter worth about $292,000.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Price Performance

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,493 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.27 and its 200 day moving average is $57.28. The company has a market cap of $441.98 million, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.00. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 52-week low of $57.15 and a 52-week high of $71.32.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Profile

The ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (CSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse 130\u002F30 Large Cap index. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort index of the 500 largest US stocks. It uses a set of rules to assign weights to each equity that add up to 130% long and 30% short exposure.

