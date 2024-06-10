Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Stock Price Down 6%

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.68 and last traded at $32.70. Approximately 52,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 653,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.26.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $254.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Asif Ali sold 1,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $30,985.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,163 shares in the company, valued at $933,162.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $707,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,590 shares in the company, valued at $15,558,892.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Asif Ali sold 1,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $30,985.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,162.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 4.6% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 188,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $464,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $69,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $2,893,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 74.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

See Also

