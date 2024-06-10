PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $199.73.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PTC shares. StockNews.com lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $217,506.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,573.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other PTC news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total transaction of $1,207,324.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,734,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $217,506.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,573.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTC. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PTC by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 4,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC stock opened at $174.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. PTC has a one year low of $134.61 and a one year high of $194.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 73.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $603.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.53 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 12.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PTC will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

