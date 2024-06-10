PVH (NYSE:PVH) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PVH from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on PVH from $122.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $133.81.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of PVH stock opened at $119.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PVH has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $141.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.19 and its 200 day moving average is $119.25.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.31. PVH had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PVH will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.33%.

PVH declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $325,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,054.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,198,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $550,762,000 after acquiring an additional 987,957 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PVH by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,069,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $374,855,000 after purchasing an additional 115,731 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in PVH by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 809,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,909,000 after buying an additional 10,194 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 234.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 741,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,213,000 after buying an additional 519,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 6.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,391,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

