QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Decreased by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 68.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 145,727 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 314,217 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $21,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Peoples Bank OH acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 35,423 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 11,285 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 45,570 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Finally, Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $1,466,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $1,466,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,623.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,206,875. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $209.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,237,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,858,551. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.33 and a 52 week high of $217.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

